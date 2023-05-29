There is still no exact release date, but Warner Bros and NetherRealm have confirmed the next arrival of one stress tests For Mortal Kombat 1which will allow users to try in preview the game: let’s see the instructions to participate in this test.

The procedure, at least for the moment, requires you to go through an internet browser, registering on the official website of WB Games. We must therefore go to this address and login with your WB Games account, or create one.

After registering, we are given the opportunity to choose our platform of preference among PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. As for the Stress Test, no other platforms are foreseen, therefore it will not be possible to try Mortal Kombat 1 in preview on PC and Nintendo Switch, at least at this stage.

The developers let it be known that it is not necessary to have a subscription to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to be able to access the test version of Mortal Kombat 1, despite the fact that it is essentially a multiplayer game.

Once the choice of platform is made, it remains only to wait for the answer by WB Games: if you are selected, we will receive a code to download the trial version of Mortal Kombat 1 on the chosen console, but being a limited number initiative there is no certainty of being included.

There release date of Mortal Kombat 1 is set for September 19, 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. For the moment we have seen the first presentation trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, with the gameplay that will be shown at the Summer Game Fest 2023.