This leak comes from Colin Moriarty who in the past has been correct on various rumors that he shared. In addition to the appearance of Megan Fox and Travis Scott, he said that Jean Claude Van-Damme will also be a fighter. so apparently Mortal Kombat 1 will be full of surprise fighters.

Jean Claude Van-Damme will simply be an alternate skin for Johnny Cage. This raises the question of whether Travis Scott and Megan Fox will arrive in the same way. After all the actress could enter as a skin of Mileena due to her work in the movie Jennifer’s Body.

Colin Moriarty did not share any further details about guests from Mortal Kombat 1. Perhaps in the next events that will take place at the end of May and beginning of June we will have something new. After all, the game comes out in September, so it would be ideal if they start releasing details already. What do you think of this pair of guests?

What do we know so far about Mortal Kombat 1?

Mortal Kombat 1 it will serve as a fresh reboot of the franchise in both story and gameplay. Its plot takes place some time after what we saw in its previous installment, with Liu Kang becoming a new god and creating a new world.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

The first trailer for this new installment was entirely CGI, so we have no idea of ​​its gameplay. It was only mentioned that there will be an assistance system, where we can call fighters to help us. So fans of the franchise will have to wait a little longer to find out what surprises there will be in terms of combat. What do you expect from this sequel?

