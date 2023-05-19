













Mortal Kombat 1: Leak reveals the first characters that arrive as DLC

That’s right, the first DLC pack of Mortal Kombat 1 It will come with 3 proven fighters from the series, while the rest come from comics that are known for their high level of violence, so the idea of ​​his arrival does not sound bad at all.

The fighters of the Kombat Pack 1 of Mortal Kombat 1 are:

quanchi

omniman

Emac

Peacemaker

Takeda

Homelander

We repeat that amazon italy was to blame for revealing this information so early. Now, on May 19, Ed Boon will make a stream in which he will surely reveal many more details of the game. This will take place at 10:00 am Pacific Time, 11:00 Central Mexico Time, 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Quan Chi, Emac and Takeda have already appeared in other installments of the series and it is seen that they will now come with completely new designs. On the other hand, we have omniman of Invincible, Peacemaker from DC already Homelander which is from The Boys. We’ll see if his presentation will be attached to comics or TV series.

We also recommend: GTA 6 for 70 dollars? Take-Two boss says there is no going back with the new price

When is Mortal Kombat 1 coming out?

If these ads moved you, surely you already want to open the portfolio. On paper the idea doesn’t sound bad, but maybe you should consider that Mortal Kombat 1 It will be out until September 19, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Now, if you feel like it, reservations for the Kollectors Edition of the game that comes with its statue, DLC, internal in-game currency and much more will start on May 19. It will be good for you to be aware of the announcements.

Did you like the fighters that will arrive as DLC in Kombat Pack 1? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news

Fountain