It comes from GfK la classification of the best selling games on the UK marketregarding the week just gone by, with Mortal Kombat 1 in first place followed by the strong return of Hogwarts Legacy, again with regards to the sale of physical games in the UK.

We had already reported yesterday that Mortal Kombat 1 had debuted at first place in the British charts, now we have a clearer vision of the entire ranking regarding the top ten positions of the best-selling games on physical media in the United Kingdom.

So let’s see the UK top ten of last week: