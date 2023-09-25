It comes from GfK la classification of the best selling games on the UK marketregarding the week just gone by, with Mortal Kombat 1 in first place followed by the strong return of Hogwarts Legacy, again with regards to the sale of physical games in the UK.
We had already reported yesterday that Mortal Kombat 1 had debuted at first place in the British charts, now we have a clearer vision of the entire ranking regarding the top ten positions of the best-selling games on physical media in the United Kingdom.
So let’s see the UK top ten of last week:
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Lies of P
- Pikmin 1+2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Payday 3
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Minecraft
Great returns for Cyberpunk 2077 and Pikmin 1+2
Among the major innovations there is therefore the aforementioned Mortal Kombat 1 in first position and Lies of P in third position. It should be noted that Starfield has slipped out of the top ten and is in position 19, as was rather predictable considering the normal performance of Xbox games on physical media, especially if present on day one on Game Pass.
The return of Cyberpunk 2077 to sixth position is noteworthy, thanks above all to the flashback due to Update 2.0 and the upcoming launch of the mega-expansion Phantom Liberty, as well as having been the protagonist of notable discounts in recent days.
A special mention must then be made for Pikmin 1+2: although the game was released in June in digital version on Nintendo Switch, last week there was the launch of the physical version, which apparently still met with a considerable amount of interested users.
