NetherRealm has released its latest patch for Mortal Kombat 1.

This patch addresses a range of issues across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, including general fixes and character specific adjustments. However, the Nintendo Switch version of the game remains left out in the cold, at least for now, despite Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon previously promising fixes.



Sharing the patch notes online, Boon said the team will “continue to listen” and keep “lines of communication open” as it continues to improve its game (I just wish Boon would be a little more consistent with his use of Ks).

Here are the full details of Mortal Kombat 1’s latest patch:

General Gameplay Adjustments:

Move list corrections

Localization fixes

Fixed an issue that could cause Player 2 to push their opponent away further during certain combo sequences

Fixed an issue that could cause buffered Kombo Attacks Strings and buffered two-in-one-cancelled non Enhanced Special Moves to not be performed if a Kameo Ambush attack that can be canceled or branched from was executed with specific timing

Fixed an issue causing some of Stryker’s and Sektor’s attacks to be unbreakable

Character Specific Adjustments:

Ashrah: Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking

Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking Goro (Kameo): Stomp is now higher priority when it and his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame

Stomp is now higher priority when it and his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame Havik: Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face

Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face Jax (Kameo): Ground Pound is now higher priority when it and his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame

Ground Pound is now higher priority when it and his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame Kung Lao: Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent

Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent Shujinko (Kameo): Mimic Ice Klone and Ice Ball will no longer be repeated by an opponent hit by Time Stop

In addition to the above, the studio has also fixed issues with the following attacks not working correctly against high parry special moves:

Ashrah: God’s Wrath and Demon’s Wrath can now be highly parried. Light Ascension and Dark Ascension can now be highly parried.

God’s Wrath and Demon’s Wrath can now be highly parried. Light Ascension and Dark Ascension can now be highly parried. Baraka: (Air) Death Spin can no longer be highly parried. Reflex Tester (Back + Front Punch) can no longer be highly parried. Bleeding Foot (Back + Front Kick) second hit can no longer be high parried.

(Air) Death Spin can no longer be highly parried. Reflex Tester (Back + Front Punch) can no longer be highly parried. Bleeding Foot (Back + Front Kick) second hit can no longer be high parried. General Shao: Power Strike can now be highly parried. Fixed parry inconsistency between Devastator and Klassic Kahn. Both can no longer be highly parried.

Power Strike can now be highly parried. Fixed parry inconsistency between Devastator and Klassic Kahn. Both can no longer be highly parried. Johnny Cage: Ball Buster can now be high parried. Rising Star can now be highly parried. Shadow Kick can now be high parried.

Ball Buster can now be high parried. Rising Star can now be highly parried. Shadow Kick can now be high parried. Kenshi: Sento Stance Lost Way (Forward + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch) can no longer be highly parried.

Sento Stance Lost Way (Forward + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch) can no longer be highly parried. Kung Lao: Knee Buckle (Back + Front Kick) can now be high parried.

Knee Buckle (Back + Front Kick) can now be high parried. Li Mei: (Air) Flipping Heel Kick can no longer be high parried. No Holds Barred (Back + Front Kick, Back Kick) can no longer be highly parried.

(Air) Flipping Heel Kick can no longer be high parried. No Holds Barred (Back + Front Kick, Back Kick) can no longer be highly parried. Nitara: Enhanced Bad Blood can no longer be highly parried.

Enhanced Bad Blood can no longer be highly parried. Raiden: Electric Fly and (Air) Electric Fly can no longer be highly parried.

Electric Fly and (Air) Electric Fly can no longer be highly parried. Rain: Enhanced Upflow can no longer be high parried. Geyser can no longer be high parried

Enhanced Upflow can no longer be high parried. Geyser can no longer be high parried Reptile: Death Roll can no longer be highly parried. Falling Fangs can no longer be highly parried.

Death Roll can no longer be highly parried. Falling Fangs can no longer be highly parried. Scorpion: Twisted Kyo can now be highly parried.

Twisted Kyo can now be highly parried. Shang Tsung: Old Form Goal Kick (Forward + Font Kick) can no longer be highly parried.

Old Form Goal Kick (Forward + Font Kick) can no longer be highly parried. Sindel: Enhanced Low Hairball first hit (kick attack) can now be high parried.

Enhanced Low Hairball first hit (kick attack) can now be high parried. Sub-Zero: Ice Slide can no longer be high parried.

Ice Slide can no longer be high parried. Tanya: Drill Kick can now be high parried.

Elsewhere in Mortal Kombat 1 news, the game’s upcoming Invasion seasons have apparently leaked online.

Invasion mode essentially turns the fighting game into a Mario Party-esque board game, and allows players to explore an area through branching paths, with each node offering a new challenge to overcome before progressing. It is all tied to a seasonal story.

While the first season is out now, four upcoming seasons have been discovered by dataminer Interloko (via thethiny). According to the leaker, Mortal Kombat 1 players can expect the next seasons to be Blood (Nitara), Thunder (Raiden), Hybrid (Mileena) and Cryomancer (Subzero).

=MK1 Datamine Tweet =Invasions Seasons=

Seems like I forgot to post about this before, but here are the next 4 Invasions Seasons, courtesy of @interloko. 1- Blood (Nitara)

2- Thunder (Raiden)

3- Hybrid (Mileena)

We will update you when NetherRealm makes this list official. In the meantime, our Ed went hands on with Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasion mode earlier this year. You can read his thoughts about him on it here.