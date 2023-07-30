Warner Bros. and NetherRealm have released a new trailer For Mortal Kombat 1 titled “Keepers of Time” and focusing on the character of Geraswhich therefore presents itself as one of the selectable fighters within the roster of the new fighting game.

The trailer shows Geras in his new aspect given by the graphic style adopted in Mortal Kombat 1, however in line with the tradition of the character but with some visible variations in the outfit and in the 3D model used.

The video it is composed of cutscenes and gameplay, however all built through the engine of the game.

In the video we see Geras conversing with Liu Kang about the reconstruction of a timeline designed to neutralize some historical villains of the series, with the character in question warning about the possibility that this idea may already be compromised.