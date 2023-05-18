Mortal Kombat 1 will allow us to fight as Jean-Claude Van Damme thanks to a skin inspired by the famous martial arts film actor, which owners of the Kombat Packs will apply to the Johnny Cage character.

It is a nice short circuit, if you think about it: it is clear and evident that the developers were inspired by Van Damme to bring Johnny Cage to life, so much so that he included the Belgian star’s iconic “split” in his testicle-busting Fatality.

And so, in the announcement of the editions of Mortal Kombat 1 came the surprise that effectively closes a circle, linked to the Kombat Pack which will be accessible immediately by users who purchase the Premium Edition or the Kollector’s Edition.

The skin won’t be the only extra in the package, however: you will be able to use six new characters and five new Kameo fighters in advance of the release.