Warner Bros. Games has announced Mortal Kombat 1, a new title in the Mortal Kombat franchise that has sold more than 80 million copies since its debut over 30 years ago. Developed by NetherRealm Studios, the game will represent the rebirth of the Mortal Kombat universe, created by the God of Fire Liu Kang, and will introduce a reimagined and never-before-seen version of the characters. Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled for release on September 19, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC. The beta will be available in August.

“With Mortal Kombat 1, we are reimagining the universe of a legendary franchise that has captivated gamers for more than 30 years and continues to outdo it time after time,” said David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Games. “The talented team at NetherRealm Studios continues to push the series forward in bold ways that have resulted in steady growth in global audiences, and we believe Mortal Kombat 1 will continue to attract new players and excite hardcore fans.”

“Mortal Kombat 1 marks a new beginning for the franchise and we couldn’t be more excited to share this new story, accompanied by re-imagining of classic characters, with our fans,” said Ed Boon, chief creative officer of NetherRealm Studios and co-creator of Mortal Kombat. “We will also be introducing Kameo fighters, who will add a unique lineup of companions to your party. We will be happy to show you this feature and other new gameplay elements very soon.”