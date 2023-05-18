Finally here we are: WB Games And NetherRealm Studios have revealed the new Mortal Kombat 1, a game that will bring the saga into a new reality, using everything for a reboot of the series.

The video shows iconic characters of the saga appear again in this cinematic trailer, revealing many known locations and others unpublished, all obviously with an unprecedented level of detail.

The video tells how rivalry And friendships are the basis of the story, which always carries with it a constant: there is always something for which it’s worth fighting for.

The game seems to remain faithful to the violence that has characterized the series for years, with fatalities that have not been shown in the game but which have always been shown in cinematic.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be released on September 19, 2023: the name is confirmed, defining its being a reboot. Furthermore, the pre-order will allow you to participate in the Closed Beta (PS5 and Xbox only) and to have Shang Tsung. The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC (Epic Games and Steam).

Find all the important information, as well as a series of questions answered by the team, on official site.

Taking up some of these questions, here’s what we’re talking about.

Mortal Kombat 1 FAQ

What kind of game will Mortal Kombat 1 be?

Mortal Kombat 1 is the next chapter in the series, and will offer a new reborn Mortal Kombat universe created by the God of Fire Lui Kang, with iconic characters reimagined as never before, a new combat system, modes, fatalities and much more.

Who is developing Mortal Kombat 1?

All versions of the game will be developed on NetherRealms Studios technology, but only the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will be developed by the team, the others only supervised. QLOC (Dark Souls: Remastered) will develop the PC one, Shiver Entertainment (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Switch) and Saber Interactive (Mortal Kombat 11) instead that of Nintendo Switch.

Will there be Early Access?

Players who purchase the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition or Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition will have access to the game as of September 14, 2023.

How much will the game cost?

Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition: 69.99€,

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition: €109.99 standard edition Kombat Pack (Johnny Cage skin by Jean-Claude Van Damme immediately on day one and early access on 6 new MK characters and 5 new Kameo Fighters, after release) Early Access 1,250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency)

Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition: €249.99 (PS5 and Xbox only) Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition 42cm Game Inspired Liu Kang Statue by COARSE Three exclusive prints Steelbooks 1,450 additional Dragon Krystals (coming to 2,700 total)



When will the Beta be available?

The Mortal Kombat 1 beta will be in August 2023 on PS5 and Xbox.

What characters will be in the game?

We will find reinvented versions of:

Liu Kang

scorpion

Sub-Zero

Raiden

Kung Lao

Kitana

Mileena

Shang Tsung

Johnny Cage

and many others

What are Kameo Fighters?

They are fighters who are part of a unique roster and will assist during matches, creating endless gameplay possibilities. They will be available in a roster separate from the main one.

What modes will be in the game?

There will be the Story mode with new cinematics and new stories, while for the offline and online modes we will have to wait for news.

Do you need internet to play Mortal Kombat 1?

No internet required, but needed to play some modes.

Will Mortal Kombat 1 rollback?

Yes, Mortal Kombat 1 will have netcode rollback for online mode.