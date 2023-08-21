













Mortal Kombat 1 is ready to introduce four new fighters









The news comes from Ed Boon himself, director of Mortal Kombat 1. In his networks he confirmed the appearance of the expected title during Gamescom Opening Night Live. Here we will see more of his gameplay as well as the introduction of two new fighters and two kameo characters.

The director simply announced that we can expect this, but gave no clues as to who the characters might be. This made several fans begin to theorize which fighters from the franchise’s past could return. Many ask to see Motaro, Nitara and Reiko again, among others.

The Gamescom Opening Night Live is held this Tuesday, August 22. So if you don’t want to lose the new characters of Mortal Kombat 1Don’t stop watching the transmission via YouTube. Do you also have your theories about who the characters will be?

What are kameo fighters in Mortal Kombat 1?

Kameo fighters are part of a new mechanic coming to Mortal Kombat 1. These are characters from throughout the franchise’s history who we can call upon to help us in combat. We can’t control them directly, but they can be a great support in an emergency.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

These can also collaborate with our main fighter to make brutal attacks. So we may have a wide range of combinations when we already play it on our own. Remember that this title is released on September 19. Are you fans of this saga?

