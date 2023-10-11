Mortal Kombat 1 it was not fully appreciated either by critics or the public due to numerous bugs and logistical problems: perhaps the most absurd problem is precisely the one we want to talk to you about in this article.

At the moment, it is not possible to platinum (then unlock all trophies/achievements) Mortal Kombat 1: but why? Because one of the battles that must be won to obtain one of the numerous trophies present… does not yet exist!

The impossible trophy is called “Mighty Have Fallen” and requires beating the clash with the Titans but, upon visiting the menu page dedicated to this clash, we will find it empty.

A Reddit user decided to contact the developers of Mortal Kombat 1 to receive explanations on the matter and this was the team’s response, which the user shared on the SubReddit of the series:

Hi Robert! Thanks for contacting us! While we don’t have an exact timeframe to report, we assure you that the Clash of the Titans mode will be added to the game, but at a later date. To find out when, we recommend keeping an eye on our social pages! Greetings, Mortal Kombat 1 team.

A detail, this, that made users turn up their noses. We will talk in much more detail about the merits and defects of this controversial title in ours Mortal Kombat 1 review, coming soon.