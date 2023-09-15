













Mortal Kombat 1 is here thanks to its early access









Mortal Kombat 1 presents a new beginning for the franchise with a reborn Universe created by the God of Fire Liu Kang, with iconic heroes and villains reimagined like never before seen. Story mode offers a new cinematic narrative with relationships, unexpected twists on classic rivalries and original stories for a wide cast of characters.

The game developed by NetherRealm offers a very unique single-player experience with the debut of Invasions, a progression-based mode in which users can traverse kingdoms through an interactive map, experiment with different character designs and complete numerous challenges to obtain various rewards, all based on a six-week seasonal themed calendar.

Mortal Kombat 1 introduces the Kameo Fighters

For those who didn’t know, Mortal Kombat 1 features the new Kameo Fighters system, which provides a separate list of support characters to help during battles. More or less like those who were at the time the strikers of The King of Fighters 99 or the supports of Marvel vs Capcom.

Here, Kameo Fighters bring an edge to every fight with an arsenal of offensive and support special moves, unique throws, defensive breakers, devastating fatal blows, and brutal fatalities. So combat “partners” are not only there to perform finishes, they also break combos and do special moves with spectacular animations.

At TierraGamer we gave it a 9 to Mortal Kombat 1 since it turns out to be a well-rounded fighting game that offers a spectacular experience in each of its fights. Are you already playing this NetherRealm Studios title? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news

