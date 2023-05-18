Yesterday the people of NetherRealm Studios They confirmed that Mortal Kombat 1 is a reality, being a kind of reboot for the numbered franchise that has ended the continuity at number 11. And although the new game was already known, there was no type of advance in the form that fans could admire, something that just changed a short time ago.

Through Youtube The first preview of this video game has been revealed, which for now does not offer gameplay as is, but rather some cinematics that those who enjoy the lore of the franchise will like.

See it here:

As for the release date, it will arrive next September 19th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. This with different editions that go from the standard, Deluxe and the Kollector’s Edition. The latter will include some details as a collectible figure, something that Warner has taken with his last games, the clearest example was Hogwarts Legacy.

For its part, it has been promised that a video with in-depth gameplay will be revealed shortly, since nothing is shown in this video.

Via: NetherRealm

Editor’s note: It sounds a bit daring that they want to do a reboot of the franchise, but maybe it’s something it needed, or maybe there’s a reason behind all this, especially because of the hourglass thing. We’ll see if the game meets the quality of the saga.