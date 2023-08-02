The video game series Mortal Kombat has been one of the most controversial and iconic in the entertainment industry, but its latest reboot, Mortal Kombat 1faces a major obstacle in Japan. The country has banned the sale of this saga for a long time, and this decision has been made for various reasons, even despite the fact that Japan It has a large number of series and manga with violent content.

Mortal Kombatknown for its intense violence and bloody fatalities, has been the subject of controversy in various countries since its debut in the 1990s. However, in Japan, the situation has become even more restrictive, and the game has been banned since so.

One of the events that aggravated the situation in Japan It happened in the city of Kobe, when a tragic murder incident carried out by a 14-year-old teenager who killed two children, threatening to become a serial killer, drew the attention of the authorities. In this context, Mortal Kombat it became one of the top titles flagged for its violent content, and contributed to the creation of bodies dedicated to rating video games and establishing stricter regulations on their content.

The gambling ban was extended beyond Japanalso affecting countries like Ukraine and Indonesia, which took similar steps in response to concerns about violence in video games. These countries have rejected the sale and distribution of Mortal Kombat and other games in the series.

Due to these restrictions and prohibitions, the restart of Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 1will not arrive in these countries, leaving fans in Japan and other regions without the possibility of enjoying this new installment of the saga.

Via: nintenderos

Editor’s note: Again, I don’t think prohibition is the solution. I think it’s a matter of mental health and how we were raised. Yes, the rating works to give you an idea of ​​the content of a video game. But I’ve seen much more violent things in Japan that aren’t video games and don’t suffer the same level of censorship.