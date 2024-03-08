Mortal Kombat 1 it's available free on Steam for the whole weekend: you can download the game at no cost, try it between now and Sunday evening and then possibly decide to buy it taking advantage of a 40% discount.

The promotion, which arrives a few days after Peacemaker's entry into the Mortal Kombat 1 roster, will certainly allow NetherRealm Studios to grind out further sales compared to the over three million copies sold so far by the fighting game.

And if you still have any doubts, take a look at our review of Mortal Kombat 1, in which we recognize the game with all its extraordinary qualitiesboth in terms of gameplay and content.