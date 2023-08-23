Through the pages of the PlayStation Blog, the first details of the new one have been shared Invasion mode Of Mortal Kombat 1which in part resembles a board game with RPG elements.

According to the description offered by De’Angelo Epps, editor of the Sony blog, Invasion is a new mode where players will form a party of Kombattenti and go on an adventure in a map similar to that of a board game with dating.

The mode is based on enemies and different factions invading other kingdoms in an attempt to conquer them and it will be possible level up characters and change their equipment to improve their stats by facing enemies and unlocking new areas of the map.

By facing Invasion they are unlocked in-game coins, concept art and “other goodies” which could also prove useful in other modes of Mortal Kombat 1. Epps also described Invasion as “a love letter” for fans of the series, as as you explore each map you come across different mini-games, such as classic Arcade Towers, which break the rhythm of random encounters.