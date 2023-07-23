













This is a group of warrior priestesses comprising Li Mei, Tanya, and Baraka. Their mission is to protect the royal family of Outworld and their respective preview allows you to see them in action.

Li Mei, in Mortal Kombat 1, is endowed with great magical abilities and is an agent of Outworld. Tanya, by her side, is a very capable fighter and the current leader of the Umgadi.

Baraka is a plague outcast on Tarkat and is the leader of this world’s inhabitants in battle. Another character that can be seen in the video is Darrius.

He returns but as a Kameo fighter, and as for the second advance on this note, it is focused on DLC.

Fountain: WB Games.

That is, in downloadable content and you can see Quan Chi, Ermac and Takeda Takahashi, who come from the franchise’s past and now return to Mortal Kombat 1.

But there are also special guests, such as Peacemaker, Omni-Man and Homelander. In the case of Peacemaker, he appeared in the film The Suicide Squad and its respective TV series, while Omni-Man is from the comic and animated series of invincible.

As for Homelander, it comes from the comics and the television series of The Boys; he will be available in the spring of 2024.

The Kombat Pack, of which it is a part, can depart with the Premium and Kollector’s Edition of Mortal Kombat 1.

The game will still feature a look based on actor Jean-Claude Van Damme for Johnny Cage. The latter is part of the Kameo Fighters that include Ferra, Khameleon, Mavado and Tremor.

The game will be released on September 19, 2023. Apart from Mortal Kombat 1 We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

