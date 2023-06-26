Fighting games are much-loved games and 2023 looks to be a golden year for fans of the genre. Among those to come there is Mortal Kombat 1, which has recently been available in a trial version (Stress Test). As you know, this is a violent game, characterized by “Fatalities” that tear opponents to pieces. Those who have never played it, however, may not know the “Quitality“, equally brutal. Mortal Kombat 1 includes them and we can see an example of them in the video below.

What is a “Quitality”? As you may have guessed from the name, it is a specific death for those who decide to abandon the online game before the end (abandon in English is to quit, which merges with fatality” and becomes quitality).

In this case, we see that the opposing player leaves the match after the first round, clearly because he has realized that he is not good enough compared to the fighter in front of him. Mortal Kombat 1 then plays a specific animation in which the fighter who has left he snaps his own neckby committing suicide.

Nothing less can be expected from a game like Mortal Kombat 1, after all. Tell us, have you also witnessed a Quitality during the Stress Test?

Finally, we leave you to our tried Mortal Kombat 1 Stress Test.