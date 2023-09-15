As you can see above, Ed Boon – co-creator of Mortal Kombat – wrote ironically: “What are you talking about? We don’t take inspiration from the movies.” and then shared IGN USA’s video comparison between Mortal Kombat 1 and Kill Bill Volume 2 .

Mortal Kombat 1 it’s a game full of characters and fighting moves that are certainly not completely original. In some cases, however, there are moves that are fully and officially movie references. For example, you can find a move inspired by Kill Bill .

Shujinko’s move in Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 doesn’t skimp on the gore

In the video we can see Shujinko, kameo fighter from Mortal Kombat 1, who performs a Fatality against Johnny Cage. This is the five-finger heart explosion technique. Clearly the Mortal Kombat version adds some additional special effects and, above all, really lets you explore your opponent’s chest.

It should also be noted that, although the move is most famous for Kill Bill Volume 2, it is not Tarantino’s invention. It’s about something already seen in two Shaw Brothers films (The White Lotus Clan and The Destroyers of the Shaolin Temple). Mortal Kombat 1 is therefore keeping this move alive, introducing it to younger players.

Finally, we would like to point out that Patch 1 of Mortal Kombat 1 is already available, here are the official notes.