Mortal Kombat 1 sold more than three million copies since the launch, which took place in September 2023. This was reiterated by Warner Bros. itself during an interview granted to the Variety magazine, in which the company's ambitions in the videogame sector were discussed. The data is the same as already revealed in November 2023. It has probably not been updated. Or Mortal Kombat 1 sales have been extremely low in recent months.

Good sales or not

Did Mortal Kombat 1 sell well or not?

The text says that Mortal Kombat 1 was one of the driving forces of the year in terms of revenues, even if the distance from the sales of Mortal Kombat 11 stands out, which exceeded 15 million units. It is difficult to say whether this is a satisfactory result for Warner Bros. or if we expected more from the new NetherRealms title.

Unfortunately the data has not been developed in any way, so we don't know which ones platforms sold more and on which ones less. In times gone by, three million copies would have been considered very good, but given the current development costs of a triple-A game, we can't take success for granted.

In the same interview, the sales of Hogwarts Legacy were revealed, significantly higher than those of Mortal Kombat, and there was talk of Superman, who will not have his own video game despite the arrival of a new film.