













Mortal Kombat 1 Gives Us A Look At Its Story And Gory Gameplay At Summer Game Fest | EarthGamer

In addition to ensuring that bonebreaking hits and fatalities stay the same, the trailer gives us hints at the story of Mortal Kombat 1. After the reset of the timeline by Liu Kang, we will witness a new canon. Of course, some events and characters return but with some differences in terms of their stories.

The Summer Game Fest also had Ed Boon as a guest to explain the kameo fighter system. This one involves several iconic characters from thirty years of the franchise. These can help us in the middle of the fight to make more damaging moves to the opponents. In addition to that they can save us from combos by stopping our rival.

Mortal Kombat 1 He also confirmed its release date, which is set for September 19. Upon arrival it will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC. So there is very little left to enjoy this new entry in the shocking and bloody combat saga. What did you think of its gameplay?

