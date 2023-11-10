Mortal Kombat 1 recently proposed a new one Fatality for Halloween costing around ten euros. Fighting game fans didn’t take it well and Warner Bros. decided to respond giving away two Fatalities to anyone who purchased the much criticized package. Specifically, such players will get the Thanksgiving and Winter Fatalities.

“Next week it will be possible to access the seasonal Fatalities bundle, which includes fatalities for Halloween, Thanksgiving and the upcoming winter. Those who purchased the Halloween fatality will have access to the bundle at no additional cost. We appreciate your feedback on all things Mortal Kombat 1.”

For the moment it is not clear what the will be price of this bundle for Mortal Kombat 1but it is credible that it will settle around thirty euros.