Mortal Kombat 1 recently proposed a new one Fatality for Halloween costing around ten euros. Fighting game fans didn’t take it well and Warner Bros. decided to respond giving away two Fatalities to anyone who purchased the much criticized package. Specifically, such players will get the Thanksgiving and Winter Fatalities.
“Next week it will be possible to access the seasonal Fatalities bundle, which includes fatalities for Halloween, Thanksgiving and the upcoming winter. Those who purchased the Halloween fatality will have access to the bundle at no additional cost. We appreciate your feedback on all things Mortal Kombat 1.”
For the moment it is not clear what the will be price of this bundle for Mortal Kombat 1but it is credible that it will settle around thirty euros.
Mortal Kombat 1 and microtransactions
Obviously the players are not happy on average that a full-price game like Mortal Kombat 1 includes such aggressive microtransactions within it. Buying Fatality is not pleasant, but the fact that a single costs around ten euros was not appreciated at all.
This “gift” from Warner Bros. is a way of apologizing, but clearly we will have to see how the situation will continue with future additional content. However, it is credible that the publisher wants to invest more and more in this type of monetization, given that Warner Bros. is increasingly aiming for live services.
