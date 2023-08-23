













This new preview is titled Rulers of the Outside World and allows not only to learn more about the game’s history but also to appreciate the gameplay of these fighters.

The powerful General Shao commands a large army and has won a great number of victories. In Mortal Kombat 1 He crushes his opponents with truly overwhelming strength and a will that rivals that of iron.

Regarding Sindel, she is the empress of the Outside World and her main objective is to protect her family. But she also has to take care of her extensive empire. To fight, she resorts to her long hair and her screams that make everything shake.

Fountain: WB Games.

Likewise, Sindel has her levitation power in Mortal Kombat 1, which he takes advantage of. In the video, she and General Shao can be seen displaying her bloody moves and fearsome battle techniques.

From time to time a couple of characters enter the scene, which are Motaro and Shujinko. They are not controllable fighters but actually Kameo Fighters. So its main function is to serve as support.

That is to say, they help by providing some blows that allow the combos executed by the fighters to be extended. Mortal Kombat 1. In one of the screenshots that accompany this note, Kung Lao can also be seen, who is also a Kameo Fighter.

Fountain: WB Games.

Raiden, who is at his side, is a controllable combatant. The game will go on sale on September 19, 2023 and will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

