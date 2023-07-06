The video that you find in the player below, in addition to offering us a new taste of the ultra-violent gameplay of the new Warner Bros. fighting game and the always spectacular Fatalities, presents new main characters and Kameo of the roster belonging to the Lin Kuei faction.

The new wrestlers presented

In the trailer we see the lethal in action Smoke and the water wizard Rain, which will therefore swell the Mortal Kombat 1 roster at launch. Not only that, the movie features additional Kameo characters, or wrestlers who will lend a hand to players during the fight with support actions, such as combined attacks or interrupting the opponent’s offensive. Specifically in this case we saw Sektor, Cyrax, Frost and Scorpion in action.

Currently the rest of the roster of Mortal Kombat 1 consists of Liu Kang, Raiden, Kitana, Mileena, Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Kung Lao, Johnny Cage, Reiko, Kenshi and Shang Tsung. While among the support characters who will give players a hand during the fights we find Sub-Zero, Goro, Stryker, Kano, Jax Briggs, Sonya Blade.

Clearly from now to launch it is reasonable to expect further gameplay videos and reveals of wrestlers. In this regard, before leaving you, we remind you that Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch starting from September 19, 2023. The release of the game will be anticipated by a closed beta for those who pre-ordered the game. In the meantime, you can read our proof of the stress test that took place a few days ago.