On the Twitter profile of Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley has revealed that the first gameplay of Mortal Kombat 1 will be shown along with Ed Boon.

The appointment, for June 8, will be visible at YouTube Theater live, but also in stream on the official channels (and also on ours, with commentary in Italian).

The event formalizes the fact that Mortal Kombat 1 will not show itself in gameplay until June 8: the wording World Premiere in fact highlights the exclusivity, effectively confirming that the NetherRealm Studios game will skip tomorrow’s PlayStation Showcase.