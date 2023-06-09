Warner Bros. Games has unveiled the first gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, the new chapter in the fighting game franchise developed by NetherRealm Studios. The video showcases dynamic gameplay starring different characters, and also shines a spotlight on the new Kameo fighter system, which adds a selection of support characters to the mix during matches. All to the tune of an original song titled “Fatal (Mortal Kombat 1)” by Grammy-nominated artist ZHU. From the original synopsis reads: “Liu Kang has restarted history by creating a New Era in the name of peace, while Mileena, Kitana’s twin sister and rightful heir to the throne of the Outer Kingdom, has been infected by a terrible lethal disease. The warriors Lin Kuei and brothers Scorpion and Sub-Zero fight for the future of the clan, while Earthrealm champions Raiden and Kung Lao fight for family and honor.Johnny Cage, whose main concern is staying in the fans’ good graces , fights out of vanity. Also joining the selection is Kenshi Takahashi, determined to recover the prestigious Sento sword and restore his family name.”

The video features various Kameo fighters, such as Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, Kano, Goro, Kung Lao, Stryker and Jackson “Jax” Briggs. Each Kameo fighter is based on a classic version of the character culled from over 30 years of Mortal Kombat history, and is shown performing offensive and support moves, including Fatal Blows and Fatalities, as well as defensive Breakers. Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled for release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) on September 19, 2023. All Mortal Kombat 1 pre-orders will include Shang Tsung as a character playable and those who pre-order the game for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S will also receive access to the Mortal Kombat 1 beta, available in August.