Mortal Kombat 1 debuted in first position in the UK chartWhile Lies of P managed to grab third place: this was revealed by Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, anticipating some of the information arriving tomorrow.

Dring noted that sales of Mortal Kombat 1 in physical format have registered a 38% drop compared to those of the previous chapter, Mortal Kombat 11, which now happens more and more often also due to the impact of digital.

The result obtained by Lies of P (review here), the extraordinary soulslike developed by Round8 Studio and Neowiz, is certainly excellent, especially considering that the game is included in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass from day one.