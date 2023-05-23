We finally know when the first gameplay video of the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 1: during the Summer Game Fest 2023. The announcement was made directly by the organization of the event, which spoke of the world premiere trailer and the presence on stage of Ed Boon, head of NetherRealm Studios and historical author of the series.

“Don’t miss theworld premiere of Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay, when Ed Boon takes the stage with Geoff Keighley at Summer Game Fest on Thursday, June 8.”

Consider that Mortal Kombat 1 could become a huge hit, given that many are booking it despite having only seen the announcement trailer in computer graphics.

For now, however, very little is known about the game: “Discover a completely revolutionized Mortal Kombat universe, created by the fire god Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era for the iconic franchise: a new combat system, New Modes and Unreleased Fatalities!”

The game is planned for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch and already has one release date official: September 19, 2023.