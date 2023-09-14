Mortal Kombat 1 was welcomed by international press with excellent votesalthough these are still the first evaluations: some report that the game code was delivered to the various editorial offices only a few days ago.

Gaming Age – 10

COGconnected – 9

CGMagazine – 9

VG247 – 8

Screen Rant – 7

As you can see, for the moment the reception given to the new fighting game from NetherRealm Studios appears to be largely enthusiasticalbeit with the exception of the 7/10 awarded by Screen Rant, which in its review speaks of the lack of innovative ideas.

However, we will have to wait a greater number of opinionsincluding ours, to get a precise idea of ​​what Mortal Kombat 1 is actually like, tested by Dave Bautista in a video diary in recent days.