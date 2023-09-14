Mortal Kombat 1 was welcomed by international press with excellent votesalthough these are still the first evaluations: some report that the game code was delivered to the various editorial offices only a few days ago.
- Gaming Age – 10
- COGconnected – 9
- CGMagazine – 9
- VG247 – 8
- Screen Rant – 7
As you can see, for the moment the reception given to the new fighting game from NetherRealm Studios appears to be largely enthusiasticalbeit with the exception of the 7/10 awarded by Screen Rant, which in its review speaks of the lack of innovative ideas.
However, we will have to wait a greater number of opinionsincluding ours, to get a precise idea of what Mortal Kombat 1 is actually like, tested by Dave Bautista in a video diary in recent days.
A reboot and its news
As is known, Mortal Kombat 1 presents itself as a reboot compared to the previous episodes after the ending of MK11, which sees Liu Kang become a god of fire and redesign the universewith all that entails.
THE personages they have therefore changed, they have different roles and their repertoire has also been modified, while during battles it is possible to recall the Kameo Fighters, which constitute an important novelty on a strategic level.
