Warner Bros. Games has released a new gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, focusing attention on Ermac, the downloadable fighter (DLC) that will be added to the roster starting from April 16th for owners of the Kombat Pack, while it will be available for all from April 23rd. Ermac, an amalgam of souls controlled by Quan Chi's black magic, is presented as a character with complex origins. A new trailer shows off the new character's abilities, including teleportation and leavening, as well as using souls to attack opponents.

Additionally, we get a preview of Mavado, a new Kameo fighter who offers support during battles. Mavado will be available in May 2024 as part of the Kombat Pack or as a stand-alone purchase. The aforementioned Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack offers a series of additional content, including the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage and early access to various characters, including Ermac, Omni-Man, Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Homelander and Takeda Takahashi. The Kombat Pack is available with the purchase of the Premium Edition or separately.

Mortal Kombat 1, the latest chapter of the franchise developed by NetherRealm Studios, offers a new interpretation of the Mortal Kombat universe, with classic characters and new protagonists. Available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series