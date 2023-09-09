Ed Boon the head of NetherRealm Studios, regrets a bit as yes they developed the games some years ago. Not that I don’t enjoy creating triple A like Mortal Kombat 1 but he still lacks something: that agility in putting ideas into practice that no longer exists.

A question of extended timescales

Mortal Kombat 1 is going to be a really big game

Interviewed in the latest episode of the Hot Ones show, Boon was asked if he believes video games are the only medium in the world of entertainment that improves year after year due to the technological progress.

According to Boon, the statement is correct, but he still misses something of the past, considering how much development times and team sizes have changed. The first Mortal Kombat was essentially developed by four people: Ed Boon (programmer), John Tobias (graphic designer), John Vogel (graphic designer responsible for the backgrounds) and Dan Forden (author of the soundtrack). Mortal Kombat 1, however, required the work of hundreds of people.

Boon: “Technology has given us the ability to have more elaborate sets. We have actors, directors, animators, sound engineers and I could go on and on. So the dimensions are hundreds of times bigger than the first episode. It’s all the fault of the technology”.

What is missing, however, is the fact that at the time, if you had an idea in the morning, in the evening you could see it put into practice (let’s imagine in a prototype), while today the process has become so complicated that it takes at least six months to have something . Boon: “It’s like turning the Titanic: if you want to shoot you have to plan it a month in advance and then do it. It’s nice to have a sudden idea and be able to make it happen. Now it requires 30 people, and you have to get permission to do it, even in my position.”

Mortal Kombat 1 will hit the market on September 19, 2023. Active since 1992, Mortal Kombat is one of the most successful fighting game series ever, with more than 79 million copies sold.