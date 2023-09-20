The version Nintendo Switch Of Mortal Kombat 1which is causing so much discussion, will be fixed: the game’s producer, Ed Boon, promised it after taking note of the numerous criticisms aimed at the reduction work of the new chapter.

We recently talked about how the Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 is infuriating players, also due to a price selling well above the average, €70, which should have guaranteed a very different quality.

“Several gods problems reported so far will absolutely be resolved”, said producer Ed Boon to BBC Newsbeat, during an interview in which he also spoke about the considerable price of the game on Switch.

“It would have been ideal for us to release the game exactly how we wanted it to be, but we’re making a list of things to watch out for and anything that isn’t acceptable it will certainly be fixed.”