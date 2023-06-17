During an interview granted on The Jeff Gerstmann Show, Ed Boon, the game director of Mortal Kombat 1confirmed that the fighting game was made with the help of theUnrealEngine 4 and not the next version, the Unreal Engine 5 and hinted that the team’s next project could be Injustice 3.

According to the reconstruction offered by Boon, after Mortal Kombat 11, which ran in Unreal Engine 3, the team decided to switch to Unreal Engine 4 for the next game in the series, a process defined as necessary, but also demanding and which inevitably has extended development times.

Also considering the Covid-19 pandemic, which has upset the development pace of NetherRealm Studios (and of the whole sector in general), the team has decided counterproductive a further upgrade to Unreal Engine 5as it would have delayed the release of Mortal Kombat 1 too much.

For the same reason, NetherRealm has preferred to focus directly on the new chapter of the series, rather than alternating the releases with a new Injustice as per tradition. In his opinion, otherwise Mortal Kombat 1 could have taken a full seven years of development, delaying its release until not before 2026.

About Injustice 3from Boon’s words it therefore seems that the game was in development at a certain point, but that the team decided to pause the project and focus exclusively on Mortal Kombat 1 precisely because of the difficulties related to Covid-19 and the switch to Unreal Engine 4 mentioned above.

However, Boon does not rule out the arrival of a new fighting game based on DC Comics heroes and villains once work on Mortal Kombat 1 is completed, as confirmed this time in an interview with IGN.

“There were a number of factors, some of which I can talk about, some which I probably shouldn’t. We decided to go with a new graphics engine (UE4). sure. So there were a number of variables that ultimately got us thinking. ‘Okay, let’s do another Mortal Kombat and hopefully we go back to Injustice,’ Boon said, adding that the doors to Injustice 3 are “far” from closed.

We remind you that Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch starting from September 19, 2023. Just last week we released our review of the new fighting game from NetherRealm Studios.