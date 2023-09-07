Dave Bautista played Mortal Kombat 1 in a video diary in which the actor and former wrestler talks about how he is a longtime fan of the NetherRealm Studios series: when he was younger his favorite character was Liu Kang, now it’s Scorpion.

Starring in the recent Mortal Kombat 1 live action trailer, Bautista also lauded the visual component of the gamemore and more realistic but not to the point of making you uncomfortable due to its well-known ultra-violence.