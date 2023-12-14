This means cross-play it will not be active on Nintendo Switch but that's no surprise considering this is a technologically inferior release and Nintendo players may be at a disadvantage in online play.

NetherRealm Studios has announced when we will be able to use the cross-play multiplayer on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series Mortal Kombat 1 . The release month is officially set for February 2024 .

Not just Cross-play for Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1

In addition to Cross-Play, NetherRealm Studios is working on the possibility of filter opponents using Wi-Fi, so you can focus on those who use a cable connection. This solution usually offers the best connection for online games, eliminating any lag and disconnections.

Overall, it's clear that NetherRealm Studios is trying to improve the quality as much as possible of the Mortal Kombat 1 online game.

We also remember that a “second part” has been confirmed with new stories and then a big surprise.