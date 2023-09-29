













In a tweet, the director of Mortal Kombat 1Ed Boon shared an image with several horror film icons. In them we see doves in those who have already been invited and cross outs in some who have not. Among these are Ghostface from screamJigsaw SawMichael Myers of HalloweenPinhead hellraiser and the Chucky doll.

The publication drove fans crazy who believe it is a clue to participants in the following Kombat Pack. It should be noted that the murderer belonging to Scream has been rumored for quite some time. This tweet from Boon could be the confirmation we needed.

Perhaps to take advantage of the upcoming dates they will announce Kombat Pack 2 very soon. Although it may also be a simple Boon strategy to ‘measure the waters’. But we have to admit that we wouldn’t mind seeing any of them performing fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1.

Who is already invited to Mortal Kombat 1?

Since the first advances of Mortal Kombat 1 The arrival of its first Kombat Pack was announced. In this there will be three guest fighters, which are Peacemaker, Omniman and Homelander from The Boys. A trio of bloodthirsty characters from film and television.

As Ed Boon already predicts, they will surely not be the only ones. After all, the last installment had characters like Terminator, Rambo and Spawn among its guests. Probably by the time NetherRealm finishes the MK1 content we will have many more icons. Who would you like to see?

