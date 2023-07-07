The steady drip of Mortal Kombat 1 info continues in the run-up to the sort-of-rebooted fighter’s 19th September launch, with developer NetherRealm having now confirmed Smoke and Rain as playable characters joining the roster, alongside some familiar faces returning as assistive Kameos .

Not including today’s announcements, NetherRealm has so-far confirmed a total of 10 playable characters for Mortal Kombat 1: Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Kitana, Kung Lao, Liu Kang, Mileena, Raiden, Scorpion, Shang Tsung (available via pre-order) , and Sub-Zero.

Two more additions have now been revealed as part of NetherRealm’s latest Kombat Kast livestream. Assassin-turned-cyborg Smoke is in, marking his first playable appearance the mainline series since 2011’s Mortal Kombat reboot. Smoke will be joined by moody demi-god Rain, who hasn’t been benched for quite so long, having appeared in Mortal Kombat 11 as a DLC character.

Mortal Kombat 1’s official Lin Kuei trailer – as ever, not for the squeamish.

Alongside those new playable arrivals, NetherRealm has also confirmed a number of characters who’ll be joining Mortal Kombat 1 as assist-style Kameo Fighters: Cyrax, Frost, Scorpion, and Sektor. That second Scorpion (as with the second Johnny Cage appearing in the Kameo line-up) is possible because Kameo fighters are considered “non-canon”.

Mortal Kombat 1 – which is set in a “reborn” universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang – will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC when it launches on 19th September.