Just as multiple leaks had already pointed out, during San Diego Comic-Con, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games revealed the first major narrative expansion for Mortal Kombat 1which will not only expand the story of this title, but will also add six new characters to this fighting game.

Through a special presentation, NetherRealm revealed Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reignan expansion that will be available on September 24, 2024, and will be priced at $49.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, while on Switch it will be available for $39.99. Here, all users will be able to enjoy an expansion for the story, as well as six new DLC characters, which will be available at future dates. These are:

Cyrax

Sector

Noob Saibot

Ghostface

T-1000

Conan the barbarian

In Khaos Reign, Lord Liu Kang and the rest of his warriors will have to face Havik, who plans to cause chaos throughout multiple kingdoms, and it is the task of our heroes to stop him. In this way, Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot are expected to play a role in this adventure. Like other fighters, these three feature a couple of changes, such as the fact that this time Cyrax and Sektor are human women and not robots.

Likewise, those who pre-order Khaos Reign will receive new skins for Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Mileena, and Noob Saibot. Lastly, A free update will also be available on September 24th for Mortal Kombat 1, which will add the classic Animalities.

Although it is unfortunately something that previous leaks had already revealed the complete cast of the new season of Mortal Kombat 1, It’s clear that NetherRealm Studios has been hard at work on the expansion. Remember, Khaos Reign It will be available on September 24th. On related topics, they report multiple layoffs in this study.

Author’s Note:

For some reason, Mortal Kombat’s story is something that has always interested me, and I want to see how this expansion will handle Havik and explore new alternate realms. Along with this, the selection of additional characters is interesting.

Via: Mortal Kombat