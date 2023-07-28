Mortal Kombat 1the “new beginning” of the very violent and historic fighting game, is close to being released and some fans will have the opportunity to try it during an imminent closed beta: let’s find out more about this opportunity to try the title in preview .

This opportunity will be given to holders of Xbox Series X/S and PS5 who have pre-ordered a copy of the game. In short, users on PC and Nintendo Switch are excluded from this closed beta for the moment.

How long will it last Mortal Kombat 1 closed beta? soon said. The event will start on August 18th and will end on the 21st of the same month. Through a tweet posted by official accounts of the game We also know one more thing…



Mortal Kombat 1 developers have revealed that the playable characters present in the closed beta they will be the following: Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Kenshi, Kitana, Johnny Cage and Li Mei; the Kameo will be: Kano, Sonya, Jax and Frost; and, finally, the Stages available: the Casa del Tea and Johnny Cage’s Mansion.

Are you ready to get your hands on Mortal Kombat 1? We remind you that the highly anticipated new fighting game that promises to revolutionize the historic series is coming to Xbox Series X / S, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC next 14 September.