The closed beta can only be played by those who pre-ordered Mortal Kombat 1, and is due out this weekend starting today, August 19, until 21 August as also reported on the occasion of the publication of the trailer dedicated to the beta in recent days.

NetherRealm decided to extend The beta testing scheduled for this weekend on Mortal Kombat 1 : this is not a very significant lengthening, but the developers have decided to lengthen the test that can be performed on the fighting game in question by a few hours.

Mortal Kombat 1: beta extended by a few hours

The extension concerns the amount of total hours during which we can remain within the trial version: originally, the deadline was set for 17:00 on August 21st, while now it has been extended until at 24:00 of the same day, i.e. until midnight on Monday, August 21, 2023.

This allows you to play even for the whole day on Monday, following the 7-hour extension decided by NetherRealm, based on what Ed Boon reported in the tweet shown above.

The beta allows you to try out Mortal Kombat 1 by taking part in matches using 6 characters: Johnny Cage, Kitana, Kenshi, Lei Mei, Sub-Zero and Liu Kang. This is only a fraction of the full cast of fighters, but that can already give a good idea of ​​the new game mechanics.

The beta is accessible to all those who have pre-ordered on PS5 or Xbox Series X | S, regardless of the chosen edition, however it is not foreseen for those who have pre-ordered it on PC and Nintendo Switch, at least in this mandate.