Khaos Reigns is set to release on September 24 for $49.99 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and $39.99 for Nintendo Switch.

In addition to Khaos Reigns, which effectively represents an expansion of the story, with new chapters featuring a narrative basis and additional gameplay elements, the new Kombat Pack 2 which introduces new characters such as Ghostface from the Scream franchise, Noob Saibot, Sektor, Cyrax, Conan from the Conan the Barbarian franchise, and T-1000 from the Terminator franchise.

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and team NetherRealms have announced a new expansion For Mortal Kombat 1 entitled “ Chaos Reigns ” and presented with a trailer that shows some new narrative elements added for the occasion, along with the new pack of additional characters.

New story and new characters

Khaos Reigns is therefore a classic expansion and includes new chapters of the story and includes within it as well as Kombat Pack 2, with the latter not being available to purchase separately as a standalone pack.

A bundle containing Khaos Reigns and Kombat Pack 1 will also be available, which will collect all the additional content for the fighting game.

Those who pre-order the expansion will also get four new additional skins: “Wedding Scorpion”, “Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 Sub-Zero”, “Empress Mileena”, and “Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 Noob Saibot”.

Alongside the release of Khaos Reign, a new game is also expected to be released free update, called “Animality”which will bring back the famous “Animality” moves from Mortal Kombat 3 to the game.

After repelling the invaders who threatened Fire God Liu Kang’s New Era of peace, Mortal Kombat 1’s “Khaos Reigns” expansion expands the history original with new events.

When a dangerous threat arrives from an alternate timeline, led by the ruthless Titan Havik whose sole mission is to throw the realms into khaos, Liu Kang must rally his champions—and rely on his enemies—to defeat this grave danger.