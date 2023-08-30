













Titled “It’s in Our Blood,” this new trailer directed by Tom Kuntz and photographed by Oscar nominee Matthew Libatique (A Star Is Born), pays homage to the classic “Mortal Monday” ad that appeared in 1993 and marked a momentous culture for Mortal Kombat.

It is worth emphasizing that this is a new interpretation of that iconic commercial from the 90’s, but now with Dave Bautista in the lead role bringing together all kinds of people who shout the name of the game at the top of their lungs.

Let’s not lose sight of dave bautista he is recreating Liu Kang who brought the universe of this game to life and now he is gathering champions from all kingdoms to fight and protect this vision.

Source: Warner Bros. Games

“I vividly remember the original Mortal Monday ad, especially the iconic screamBautista declared. “That’s what started my journey as a Mortal Kombat fan, which continues today 30 years later. I am very excited and honored to be part of the legacy of the game.”

“The original Mortal Monday announcement marked the beginning of our journey in creating games for consoles.“, declared Ed Boon, creative director of NetherRealm Studios and co-creator of this series. “It’s amazing to pay tribute to such a memorable moment in history as we prepare to launch our newest game.“.

When is Mortal Kombat 1 coming out?

Don’t forget that Mortal Kombat 1 It will be released on September 19 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and P^C via the Epic Games Store and Steam.

Also remember that this installment already has its first batch of DLC with the following characters: Quan Chi, Ermac and Takeda, Peacemaker, Omni-Man and Homelander.

Those who pre-order a copy of this installment will receive Shang Tsung as a playable character. Excited for this trailer? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news

