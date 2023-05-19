Apparently Amazon Italy has unveiled the full roster of the Kombat Pack 1 Of Mortal Kombat 1in the description of the contents of the Premium edition of the game, where we can read: “Includes – Early access (72 hours) – Copy of the game – Kombat Pack 1, which includes: 6 playable characters (Quan Chi, Omni Man, Ermac, Peacemaker , Takeda, Homelander), 5 kameo characters (Tremor, Johnny Cage , Khameleon, Mavado, Ferra) – Skin by Jean Claude Van Damme.”

As for the playable characters, Homelanders should be a character from the series The Boys (from us “Patriot”). Takeda should refer to Takeda Takahashi, already seen in Mortal Kombat. Pacemaker is a DC character whose presence had already been rumored in the past. Ermac is another character from the Mortal Kombat series that will make the return of him. Omni Man could be the character from the Invincible comic series. Quan Chi is another character from the Mortal Kombat series.

Of course there is no official confirmation from Warner Bros. or Netherrealms Studios of the goodness of the leak, so the information must be taken with due caution. Be that as it may, we imagine that the product description on Amazon was not written by chance. We just have to wait to find out more.

Mortal Kombat 1 was announced yesterday with a trailer.