A new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 at Evo 2023 revealed three returning characters joining the roster.
A new Kameo was also revealed, alongside another glimpse at the game’s story.
Check out the trailer below: expect plenty of blood, of course.
First up is Reptile, also known as Syzoth, who can shapeshift between human and lizard forms, plus turn invisible. He debuted in the original 1992 game as a secret opponent and was made playable in its sequel.
Next up is Ashrah, an angelic demon in disguise who first appeared in Mortal Kombat: Deception. She wields a sword and bright energy that can scorch flesh.
Then there’s Havik, a Cleric of Chaos who can rip off his own limbs to strike opponents. Nasty.
Lastly, Sareena from Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero will be a Kameo character, able to switch into demon form to assist in battle.
Mortal Kombat 1 is set for release on 19th September across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam, Epic).
Its full DLC roster has now been revealed, including Ermac, Homelander, Omni Man, Peacemaker, Quan Chi, and Takeda.
