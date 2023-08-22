













Mortal Kombat 1 adds an accessibility option that tells you the fatalities | EarthGamer









The player Edmond Tran was the one who discovered this option in the Mortal Kombat 1 beta and shared it with his Twitter followers. In the video we can see Li Mei do her fatality, but accompanied by a narration that describes in detail what is happening on the screen.

Some users indicate that they find it an excellent option. Others commented that they find it funny due to the ‘contradiction’ it presents. After all, the narrator’s voice is very calm, while what she describes are acts with a high degree of violence.

We recommend you: Mortal Kombat 1 is getting ready to introduce four new fighters

so when i arrive Mortal Kombat 1 you know which accessibility option you could try. Not just because it might look funny, but to see what a great job the developers did.. After all, it was surely not an easy task to make narrations for each of the fatalities.

What else can we expect from Mortal Kombat 1?

Mortal Kombat 1 is a new reboot of this beloved fighting saga. In his story mode we will see how Liu Kang started a new universe, for which we will see the return of several characters. Although as it is a different time line, some events will change.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

As for its gameplay, it will continue to be just as brutal, but it comes with the addition of kameo fighters. These are characters that we can select to give us a hand in the middle of the battle to create very damaging attack combinations for the rivals.

If it catches your eye, you should know that Mortal Kombat 1 goes on sale on September 19. If you buy it in advance, you will get the character of Shang Tsung and a special suit for Sub-Zero, if they are Mexican. Will they buy it?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)