ElAnalistaDeBits has published a further video comparison of Mortal Kombat 1focusing this time in particular on Nintendo Switch version And how it runs on Steam Deckcompared to the PS5 and Xbox Series S home consoles.

Previously the tech enthusiast had proposed a comparison between PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which demonstrated how the experience is excellent on all consoles and well optimized on PC.

From today’s analysis we learn that Mortal Kombat 1 on Nintendo Switch offers a dynamic resolution of 900p which usually settles between 720 – 640p with the console connected to the dock, while in portable mode it starts from 720p dynamic but on average drops to 480p.

This version aims for 60fps during combat (cutscenes, menus and special moves are at 30fps on all platforms), but struggles to hit the target consistently fluctuating between 50 and 60 fps.

As for graphic rendering, on Nintendo Switch we find many compromises compared to versions for current generation platforms in terms of textures, geometry, lighting, post-processing effects and so on. Another limitation of this version is the tedious loading before the start of each battle.

Despite the obvious cuts, according to ElAnalistaDeBits the porting of Mortal Kombat 1 for Nintendo Switch is good quality if we take into consideration the major limitations of the console, now in its sixth year of life.