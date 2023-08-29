In the video, the actor convinces people to join the fight simply with two very powerful words, namely “Mortal Kombat”. Enough to gather a crowd of fanatics ready to fight.

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios have released a live action trailer Of Mortal Kombat 1 in which it also appears Dave Bautista Hollywood stars and fighting game fans.

An homage to the 1993 “Mortal Monday” commercial

Today’s trailer, titled “It’s In Our Blood,” was directed by noted commercial director Tom Kuntz, with cinematography by Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Matthew Libatique (A Star is Born).

It is a reinterpretation of the famous “Mortal Monday” commercial from 1993which you can watch below, where even in that case a crowd gathered in the street exclaiming the title of the fighting game.

“I remember the original Mortal Monday commercial vividly, especially the iconic scream,” Bautista said in a press release. distance. I’m very excited and honored to be part of the legacy of the game.”

We remind you that Mortal Kombat 1 will be available in stores starting from September 19, 2023 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.