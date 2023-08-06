Mortal Kombat 1 is one of the protagonists of EVO 2023, the new edition of the tournament dedicated to fighting games that is taking place these days in Las Vegas, and this short story comes from there gameplay videos showing the brutal Johnny Cage’s fatalities.

During the’EVO 2023Mortal Kombat 1 was made available in playable form to onlookers, and on that occasion there was a chance to see something more about the new chapter in the NetherRealms and Warner Bros. series, such as Johnny Cage in action.

The video visible above is recorded off-screen, therefore the quality is not exactly excellent, but it is enough to understand the brutality of Johnny Cage’s fatality in Mortal Kombat 1, which however does not give up a sort of dark humour quite bizarre but perfectly in line with the character.