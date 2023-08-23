During the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2023 a new was presented gameplay trailers Of Mortal Kombat 1which as expected brought some healthy ultra-violence to the stage of the show hosted by Geoff Keighley.

The video presents new Kombattenti who will be part of the roster of the fighting game starting from the launch, or the general Shao Kahn and Sindel, of which we can see a glimpse of their violent fighting style. Motaro instead will join the ranks of the Kameo characters.

The movie obviously could not but end with a Fatality, as usual super violent and bloody as in the tradition of the NetherRealm Studios fighting game series.

We remind you that Mortal Kombat 1 will be available from September 19, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. If you haven’t already done so, we suggest you read our beta test.

