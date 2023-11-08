Based on the financial statement of Warner Bros. Published in the last few hours, it seems that Mortal Kombat 1 has sold 3 million copies since the launch in mid-September, even if it is not clear when the data is updated, but what emerges above all is the publisher’s desire to focus on live service games.

We had previously reported that games are also going strong in addition to the film sector, based on recent financial data from Warner Bros., but a subsequent note made the situation of Mortal Kombat 1 more clear, which seems to be particularly positive in its phase of launch.

Speaking of the various franchise that have expanded into the video game sector, which include Harry Potter, Batman and indeed Mortal Kombat, it is reported that “Mortal Kombat 1 has sold almost 3 million copies since its launch in mid-September”.